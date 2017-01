The day after her Christmas engagement to Australian boyfriend Ruston Kelly, Kelsea Ballerini hopped on a plane and headed Down Under for a post-engagement trip with her beau.

And from the looks of things on Kelsea’s Instagram account, she’s having a great time visiting Sydney, Newcastle and the Hunter Valley wine region.

Check out some of the photos below, plus a video of the happy couple sharing a New Year’s Eve smooch.

Sydney. 💕 A photo posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 29, 2016 at 11:13am PST

Newcastle. No, I didn't surf. Via the lack of coordination and bullshark presence. A photo posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:52pm PST

fireworks. 😉 A photo posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:12am PST

happy new year. 💕✨ A photo posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:49am PST

🍷🐨 A photo posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Jan 2, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

Sydney harbor. With my Aussie. Ending a dream year. Starting another. Oh hey, 2017. A video posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:55am PST