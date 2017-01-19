Win tickets to see Blake Shelton!

Blake Shelton returns with his Doing It To Country Songs Tour with special guests RaeLynn and Sundance Head to the Save Mart Center on March 3rd. Stay tuned to 93.7 Kiss Country to get your hands on a pair of tickets for free.

Starting January 23rd, crank up 93.7 Kiss Country throughout your workday and listen for your cue to call to win Blake Shelton tickets.

When you hear the cue to call, pick up the phone and call the Kiss Country Studios at 1.800.767.5477 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Blake Shelton when his tour comes March 3rd to the Save Mart Center!

Blake Shelton adds Voice team member and Champion Sundance Head to “Doing It To Country Songs” tour.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (January 11, 2017) – Platinum-selling recording artist and The Voice’s five-time victorious coach Blake Shelton reaffirms a commitment to his team members, adding Season 12 champion Sundance Head to his 2017 “Doing It To Country Songs” tour. Also performing on the 13-date run is Season 2 contestant and label-mate RaeLynn, making this tour Shelton’s most Voice-packed endeavor yet.

“I’m excited to get back out on the road and bring new music from If I’m Honest, some previous hits and a few surprises,” said Shelton. “Having RaeLynn on the tour again is terrific, and I’m thrilled Sundance is joining and bringing his incredible musical talents.”

“I’m just elated and really excited about being able to perform with a great entertainer and learn something from him while I’m on the road. It’s going to be the most fun thing I’ve ever done,” added Head.

With this latest announcement, Shelton’s 2017 is already looking bright. In addition to the “Doing It To Country Songs” tour, which will kick off on February 16 in Bakersfield, California and continue through March, the country music superstar recently received People’s Choice Award nominations for Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album along with a nod from iHeartRadio for Best Lyrics with his No. 1 single “Came Here To Forget.”

Shelton wrapped the year with a performance on NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly and appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Voice and Ellen. His record If I’m Honest, which features his latest Top 3 and climbing single “A Guy With A Girl,” boasts 2016’s biggest first-week country debut and was the year’s best-selling country album.

Tickets on sale now! Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.