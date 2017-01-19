Listen to Win Friday Clovis Rodeo tickets with Eli Young Band!

Somewhere in the midst of 10,000 towns, along a lonely highway between packing clubs in their native Texas years ago and more recently performing stadiums on one of country music’s hottest tours, the Eli Young Band became more than a band. They became a brotherhood. Camaraderie and creativity fused into an intoxicating cocktail that has propelled the talented foursome to the vanguard of contemporary country music.

With three No. 1 hits under their belt as well as a Grammy nomination and an Academy of Country Music Award for Song of the Year for their hit “Crazy Girl,” the Eli Young Band approached their second Republic Nashville album, 10,000 Towns, with a sense of confidence and purpose. “We were genuinely excited about making this new record,” says bassist Jon Jones. “People talk about the sophomore record being really tough to make and in a lot of ways this felt like our sophomore record even though it’s technically our fifth record as a band.”

The 103rd year of the Clovis Rodeo returns Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds in Clovis, CA.



103rd Annual Clovis Rodeo

Thursday, April 27 – Professional Bull Riding and Concert

Friday, April 28 – Rodeo Performance and Concert

Saturday, April 29 – Clovis Rodeo Parade, Rodeo Performance & Clovis Rodeo Dance

Sunday, April 30 – Rodeo Performance

Clovis Rodeo Grounds

Clovis, Ca

Watch for great local talent performing daily on the Coors Light Stage prior to each rodeo performance with your paid admission.

Thursday, April 27 at 4:45 PM – Michael D. Keeney

Friday, April 28 at 4:30 PM – John Ellis

Saturday, April 29 at 11:30 PM – Gregor Ross

Sunday, April 30 at 12:30 PM – John Pemberton

Clovis Rodeo tickets Thursday, January 12th at 9:00 AM! Tickets and information are available anytime online at ClovisRodeo.com or at the Clovis Rodeo Box Office. See Box Office hours below.





The Clovis Rodeo Box office will be open Thursday, January 12th and Friday, January 13th from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM. The Clovis Rodeo Box Office will reopen for tickets sales in early April. Tickets are available at any time on at ClovisRodeo.com.