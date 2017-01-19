Listen to Win Friday Clovis Rodeo tickets with Eli Young Band!

93.7 Kiss Country is proud to announce that Eli Young Band will be the Friday Night Featured Artist at the 103rd Annual Clovis Rodeo! The show takes place after all the Clovis Rodeo action on Friday, April 28 at the Clovis Rodeo grounds.
Tickets are on sale now but you can win tickets three times each weekday starting January 23rd by locking in to the Kiss Country Morning Show, Middays and Afternoons. Just listen for your cue to call and lasso a pair of tickets to see Eli Young Band at the Clovis Rodeo. No Bull! Exclusively from the Valley’s Rodeo Station, 93.7 Kiss Country!
When you hear the cue to call, pick up the phone and call the Kiss Country Studios at 1.800.767.KISS (5477) and you could pick up a pair of Friday night Clovis Rodeo tickets April 28th at the Clovis Rodeo grounds.
Eli Young Band
Friday, April 28 – 8:30 PM*
(*after Rodeo Competition ends)
Clovis Rodeo Grounds
Clovis, Ca
Somewhere in the midst of 10,000 towns, along a lonely highway between packing clubs in their native Texas years ago and more recently performing stadiums on one of country music’s hottest tours, the Eli Young Band became more than a band. They became a brotherhood. Camaraderie and creativity fused into an intoxicating cocktail that has propelled the talented foursome to the vanguard of contemporary country music.
With three No. 1 hits under their belt as well as a Grammy nomination and an Academy of Country Music Award for Song of the Year for their hit “Crazy Girl,” the Eli Young Band approached their second Republic Nashville album, 10,000 Towns, with a sense of confidence and purpose. “We were genuinely excited about making this new record,” says bassist Jon Jones. “People talk about the sophomore record being really tough to make and in a lot of ways this felt like our sophomore record even though it’s technically our fifth record as a band.”
…Learn More on EliYoungBand.com
The 103rd year of the Clovis Rodeo returns Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds in Clovis, CA.
103rd Annual Clovis Rodeo
Thursday, April 27 – Professional Bull Riding and Concert
Friday, April 28 – Rodeo Performance and Concert
Saturday, April 29 – Clovis Rodeo Parade, Rodeo Performance & Clovis Rodeo Dance
Sunday, April 30 – Rodeo Performance
Watch for great local talent performing daily on the Coors Light Stage prior to each rodeo performance with your paid admission.
Thursday, April 27 at 4:45 PM – Michael D. Keeney
Friday, April 28 at 4:30 PM – John Ellis
Saturday, April 29 at 11:30 PM – Gregor Ross
Sunday, April 30 at 12:30 PM – John Pemberton
Clovis Rodeo tickets Thursday, January 12th at 9:00 AM! Tickets and information are available anytime online at ClovisRodeo.com or at the Clovis Rodeo Box Office. See Box Office hours below.
The Clovis Rodeo Box office will be open Thursday, January 12th and Friday, January 13th from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM. The Clovis Rodeo Box Office will reopen for tickets sales in early April. Tickets are available at any time on at ClovisRodeo.com.