Enter to win the Big Game Invasion Giveaway!

93.7 Kiss Country and Valley First Credit Union have slapped on the same jerseys and teamed up to bring you the Big Game Invasion Giveaway! It’s your chance to tell us why you have the BADDEST PARTY in the land planned for the Big Game #51.

Who’s coming? How many people? What’s the tradition? Where is it? Just simply tell us why the 93.7 Kiss Country air staff should be witnessing your Big Game Party! It may appear as a freeloading venture on the part of our air staff, but on the contrary, we are coming to your place with mega party favors!

If we choose to invade your party, we will bring a BRAND NEW TELEVISION for you to add to your living room and we have a WHOLE LOTTA FOOD to feed the party all game long! We’ll even clean up after Gnarley Charley and the rest of your guests with a professional cleaning service after the Big Game.

Enter below and tell us why we should be at your Big Game Party! Come Sunday, February 5th, Gnarley Charley, Jody Jo, Erica and Carp could be knockin’ on your front door. It’s the Big Game Invasion Giveaway … from Valley First Credit Union and the Valley’s Big Game Station, 93.7 Kiss Country!

1177 North Willow Avenue in Clovis

618 E. Shaw Avenue in Fresno

126 N. “D” Street in Madera

Visit ValleyFirstCU.org for information

Official Contest Rules

KSKS Big Game Invasion Contest Rules 2017 – Rules coming shortly