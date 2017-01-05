January 14: Gnarley Charley’s Birthday Party

Join 93.7 Kiss Country and Solar Negotiators for the Fifty Shades of Gnarley! Celebrate Gnarley Charley’s Golden Birthday Party with up and coming country artists Jeremy McComb and Seth Ennis Saturday, January 14th at the Old Town Saloon in Downtown Clovis. Doors open at 6:50 PM!

Fifty Shades of Gnarley: Gnarley Charley’s Golden Birthday Party

Saturday, January 14th – Doors open at 6:50 PM

Old Town Saloon

450 Clovis Ave,

Clovis, CA 93612

Tickets are on sale now! Tickets are available in advance at $5 dollars at the Kiss Country studios. Tickets go up to $10 dollars on day of show at the door of Old Town Saloon. The Kiss Country Studios are located at 1071 W. Shaw Ave, Fresno CA and open Monday through Friday 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM.

Thank You to Solar Negotiators for Helping Make this Happen!