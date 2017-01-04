Kiss for the Cure: January 2017

Did you know Kaweah Delta has a Lifestyle Center in Visalia? Hi, this is Jody Jo. It’s a new year which means new goals for 2017. The Lifestyle Center is the only medically-based fitness facility in Visalia. It offers a wide range of state-of-the-art equipment, exercise rooms and activities for all ages: Two indoor pools, indoor track, a rock wall, massage therapy, personal trainers – just to name a few. Conquer your new years resolution! Change your lifestyle at the Lifestyle Center in Visalia. To learn more about the Lifestyle Center, go to TheLifestyleCenter.org

January is the month to start something new! While losing weight and getting fit is the top resolution each year, more than 50% of us will give up on achieving our goals within 6 weeks. However, the long term benefits of reaching and maintaining a healthy weight are worth the effort.

Decreased risk of diabetes; improved heart health; better sleep; increased energy levels; improved self-esteem and quality of life are just a few benefits of maintaining a healthy weight.

To learn more about The Lifestyle Center and how they can help you start your journey to improved health and fitness visit TheLifestyleCenter.org

Healthy Tips for Success