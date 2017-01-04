Kiss for the Cure: January 2017

Did you know Kaweah Delta has a Lifestyle Center in Visalia? Hi, this is Jody Jo. It’s a new year which means new goals for 2017. The Lifestyle Center is the only medically-based fitness facility in Visalia. It offers a wide range of state-of-the-art equipment, exercise rooms and activities for all ages: Two indoor pools, indoor track, a rock wall, massage therapy, personal trainers – just to name a few. Conquer your new years resolution! Change your lifestyle at the Lifestyle Center in Visalia. To learn more about the Lifestyle Center, go to TheLifestyleCenter.org
HEALTHY WEIGHT MONTH FACTS
January is the month to start something new! While losing weight and getting fit is the top resolution each year, more than 50% of us will give up on achieving our goals within 6 weeks. However, the long term benefits of reaching and maintaining a healthy weight are worth the effort.
Decreased risk of diabetes; improved heart health; better sleep; increased energy levels; improved self-esteem and quality of life are just a few benefits of maintaining a healthy weight.
To learn more about The Lifestyle Center and how they can help you start your journey to improved health and fitness visit TheLifestyleCenter.org
- The bottom line with reducing body fat is to expend more energy (exercise) than we take in (eating habits).
- Variety is the spice to life and is key for many people to help adhere to an exercise program.
- Have Fun! Do things you enjoy; you are more likely to stick with it in the long run.
- There is no magic exercise or pill. To realize your goals with fitness you need to be
consistent, determined, diligent and patient with results.
- Workout with a partner/ trainer. Having an appointment and being held accountable is
beneficial for many with a lack of discipline or motivation.
- Find a convenient time and place to do activities. Try to make it a habit, but be flexible.
- When walking on a treadmill work towards letting go of the rails. We work harder and
use more energy when the entire body is involved with exercise.
- Spot reduction is a myth. We do not get to pick where we gain/ lose weight, it is largely
genetic. So, stop doing two hours of abdominal crunches; it’s not going to help.
- Add instability to your workout. If squats are getting easy, do them on a bosu ball. To crank up intensity, try push-ups on a stability ball. Improve balance by standing on an
airex pad with one foot.
- Make activity a priority. Write exercise in your schedule and keep your appointments
just like a doctor’s appointment.
- Starting slow is better than starting fast. Too much too soon is a very common problem
and often leads to severe soreness, aches and pains and injury.
- Exercise does not have to be strenuous or hours long every day of the week. Low to
moderate exercise for 30 minutes, 3 to 5 days per week can have many health benefits
without the risk of injury or burnout of high intensity exercise.
- Any exercise is better than no exercise!
- When injured think of RICE. Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation.
- Be careful with over-training specific muscle groups and/or joints. Many people train
vigorously the chest and front deltoids and often ignore the upper back and rear deltoid
muscles. This may increase risk of shoulder injuries.
- Exercise can be a great way to relieve stress, releasing endorphins, which will improve
your mood.
- Exercise helps increase energy levels.
- There is no way to out train poor eating habits. Correct nutrition and exercise go hand in
hand.
- If you are working out six hours per week and still not seeing results, it is more than
likely your eating habits that are holding you back.
- More is not always better with exercise. Too much of anything can be harmful.
- Bored with cardio workouts? Try interval training or hill repeats to make exercise more
intense and more engaging.
- With weight training try to fluctuate weight, repetitions, sets and recovery time to
prevent strength plateaus and improve fitness.
- There are many different types of resistance when it comes to strength training. There
are plate-loaded machines, free weights, resistance bands, water resistance, and even
body resistance. Each has its benefits, don’t’ limit yourself to just one form of resistance.
- Set personal long term and short term goals for yourself. Success is great motivation.
- If you are unsure on how to start an exercise program consult your physician and/ or
exercise professional. At The Lifestyle Center, all members receive complimentary fitness screenings and personalized fitness routines at no additional cost to your membership.
- Monitor your exercise program and conduct regular exercise and health assessments. Keep an exercise journal to help keep you motivated.
- Some of the most impressive feats of strength require no external weight. For the upper body: pull-ups. Lower body: single leg squats (full range).
- A complete exercise program incorporates flexibility, strength, conditioning, balance, and coordination.
- Wear comfortable, properly fitted footwear and comfortable, loose-fitting clothing appropriate for the weather and activity.
- Music can be entertaining and uplifting during exercise.
- The hardest part of exercise is the start. Woody Allen said it best; “Half of life is showing
up.” Just show up first, worry about everything else later.
- Weight isn’t always the best number to track. Just because a person is thin does not
mean they are healthy and fit. It is important to know and monitor body composition.
- Going on vacation? Don’t let it affect all the progress you’ve made. Be creative and take
resistance bands with you or use body weight as resistance to help prevent a decline in
conditioning.
- Make sure you get enough sleep. If you are sleep deprived improvements will be harder
to come by.
- Brisk walking reduces breast cancer risk by 18%
