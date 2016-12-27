Year in Review: 2016 Weddings

Your invitation may have gotten lost in the mail, but don’t worry, we have all you need to know about the country music weddings that took place this past year. From RaeLynn and Cam to Randy Houser and Tyler Farr, Nash Country Daily takes a look back at the weddings that happened on our watch in 2016.

RAELYNN and JOSHUA DAVIS

Feb. 27

RaeLynn tied the knot with her financial advisor boyfriend, Joshua Davis, in a private outdoor ceremony in Franklin, Tenn. The couple exchanged vows at a friend’s barn with more than 300 guests in attendance, including her The Voice coach and good friend Blake Shelton and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

MO PITNEY and EMILY BANKESTER

March 5

Mo married his girlfriend, Emily Bankester, in Emily’s hometown of Carbondale, Ill. The couple got engaged six months earlier on Sept. 12 and said their vows in front of 170 guests while family members sang. Mo performed an original song called “You Touch Me” for his new bride.

CRAIG WAYNE BOYD and TAYLOR BORLAND

April 28

Craig Wayne Boyd, winner of Season 7 of The Voice, married his model girlfriend, Taylor Borland, in a secret ceremony. The couple privately exchanged vows at a Franklin, Tenn., courthouse with two family members in attendance. The couple, who were engaged in June 2015, share an 11-month-old daughter, Dakota Lynne, born on Dec. 31, 2015.

RANDY HOUSER and TATIANA STARZYNSKI

May 4

Randy and his girlfriend, Tatiana Starzynski, were married at Homestead Manor in Thompson Station, Tenn. The couple walked down the aisle to Florida Georgia Line’s hit song, “H.O.L.Y.,” as 120 family members and friends looked on, including groomsmen Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of FGL,Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Jerrod Niemann and Jamey Johnson. Randy’s 4-year- old son, West, and dog, Hawk, served as ring bearers.



RACHELE LYNAE and TIM CREEDON

May 26

Rachele and her fiancé, Tim Creedon, said “I do” at Cactus Creek Barn in Dickson, Tenn., surrounded by family and friends. The bride wore a ballgown by Allure Romance that featured Swarovski crystal accents with floral pattern lace, and made her entrance on horseback, guided by her father, Rob. The private ceremony was a family affair with Rachele’s grandmother playing piano as the bridal party walked down the aisle and her younger sister, Heather Cole, singing “I Choose You” by Sara Bareilles, when Rachele walked down the aisle.



DYLAN SCOTT and BLAIR ANDERSON

May 28

Dylan Scott, singer of “My Girl,” a song he says is inspired by his fiancée Blair Anderson, tied the knot in Bastrop. La. While details of the wedding are still being kept under wraps, Dylan married Blair in an outdoor ceremony dressed elegantly in a tuxedo while his bride dressed in a white mermaid gown with frilled skirt. According to Dylan’s Instagram page, the couple honeymooned in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.



MAGGIE ROSE and AUSTIN MARSHALL

June 4

Maggie Rose wed longtime boyfriend, music publisher Austin Marshall, in a church ceremony at Our Lady of Mercy in Potomac, Md. Hit songwriter Dallas Davidson, who was among the 230 guests, served as groomsman and had the honor of singing an original tune co-written with Maggie called “She’s All Yours,” as the bride danced with her father.

CAM and ADAM WEAVER

Sept 24

Cameron Ochs, better known as Cam, married real estate agent boyfriend Adam Weaver in an intimate ceremony in front of 140 guests in Joshua Tree, Calif. Cam walked down the aisle in a white Jenny Packham gown (not yellow) as a mariachi band played “Besame Mucho.” Following the ceremony, the couple danced to Miranda Lambert’s version of “Oklahoma Sky” at the reception.

TYLER FARR and HANNAH FREEMAN

Oct. 10

Tyler and Hannah Freeman wed in an outside ceremony on a farm in Nolensville, Tenn., in front of more than 200 guests, including Lee Brice and Colt Ford, who served as groomsmen, Maddie & Tae and Jason Aldean, who served as Tyler’s best man. During the reception, Brad Paisley serenaded the couple with his song, “Today,” as they danced alone in front of their guests. Tyler proposed to Hannah in May 2015 at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium.

