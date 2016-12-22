Win a trip to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art!

93.7 Kiss Country gettin’ you in to win a trip to San Francisco to experience the new San Francisco Museum of Modern Art!

Enter to win a grand prize package featuring gift certificates from SFMOMA, a one night’s accommodations at the Intercontinental Hotel, a cruise on the Bay from Red & White Fleet, and gift certificates from Bloomingdale’s, Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, Big Bus Tours, and the Skating Rink at Embarcadero Center!

After being closed for a three-year expansion, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art is now open with nearly three times the gallery space, public and educational programming, private guided tours, group discounts, and more glorious art than ever before. Now the largest museum of modern and contemporary art in the United States, SFMOMA boasts a sculpture garden; the largest living wall in the country; exterior spaces to enjoy the outdoor city landscape; thousands of artworks currently on view including special exhibitions of photography, painting, sculpture and more; SightGlass coffee bar; an interactive photo interpretive gallery; the perfect museum store to shop for unique gifts for everyone on your list; and so much more!

Visit sfmoma.org to plan your visit this holiday season to experience the new San Francisco Museum of Modern Art!

Grand Prize Package

(Valued at over $2,000!)

1-night complimentary hotel stay at the InterContinental San Francisco, deluxe room with club lounge access

4 SFMOMA passes, includes one guided tour for up to 4 people (subject to scheduling availability)

$100 SFMOMA Café 5 dining gift certificate

$100 SFMOMA Store gift certificate

4 tickets to a 2-hour California Sunset Cruise courtesy of Red & White Fleet: Sail under the Golden Gate Bridge, into Sausalito and Tiburon, past Angle Island and Alcatraz Island. While cruising, enjoy one complimentary drink, a light appetizer buffet, and live guitar music.

$250 restaurant gift certificate to Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

4 Big Bus passes, a Hop-on hop-off sightseeing tour of San Francisco valid for 24 hours

Bloomingdale’s $50 gift card; 15% off savings certificate (see in-store for details and restrictions) for Bloomingdale’s San Francisco, and a Bloomingdale’s signature gift

Second Prize Package

(Valued at $200)

2 tickets to SFMOMA for one day

$25 gift certificate to SFMOMA’s Café 5

$25 gift certificate –or 20% off coupon at SFMOMA Museum Store

2 tickets for a 90-minute Bridge to Bridge cruise courtesy of Red & White Fleet: Sail under both the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge in one spectacular cruise along San Francisco’s entire urban skyline, accompanied by headphone audio with 16 language choices.

Bloomingdale’s signature gift and 15% off savings certificate (see in-store for details and restrictions) for Bloomingdale’s San Francisco

Trip Provided By:



SFMOMA

151 Third Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

www.sfmoma.org