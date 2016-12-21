Enter to win tickets to Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment!

Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment comes to the Selland Arena for eight performances between February 2 and 6, 2017.

Starting January 3rd, tune in to Gnarley Charley and Jody Jo on the Kiss Country Morning Show each weekday and listen for the cue to call to win a family four-pack of ticket vouchers to see Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment.

When you hear the cue to call, pick up the phone and call the Kiss Country Studios at 1.800.767.5477 and you could win a family four-pack of ticket vouchers to see Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment on February 2 or 6 at 7:00 PM or February 5 at 3:00 PM.

February 2-3 – 7pm

February 4 – 11am, 3pm, 7pm

February 5 – 11am, 3pm

February 6 – 7pm

Selland Arena

Fresno, CA

Enter the world of Disney magic LIVE ON ICE with four of your favorite stories at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment! See Lightning McQueen, Mater and the Disney•Pixar’s Cars race across the ice! Dive into undersea fun with Ariel in The Little Mermaid’s kingdom. Experience the adventures of Buzz, Woody and the Disney•Pixar Toy Story gang as they race for home. Join Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff from Disney’s Frozen as they learn true love comes from within. Get warmed up for the show at Mickey’s Dance-Along Pre-Show. From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, your family’s beloved Disney moments will come to life.

